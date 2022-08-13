New Delhi : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves (a) acquisition of majority shareholding in Optimus Drugs Private Limited (ODPL) by Sekhmet Pharmaventures Private Limited (Sekhmet); and (b) ODPL’s acquisition of shareholding in Optimus Pharma Private Limited (OPPL) and Optimus Life Science Private Limited (OLSPL) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

Sekhmet is a private company engaged in providing management services to its subsidiary, Anjan Drugs Private Limited (Anjan). Anjan is engaged in the manufacture and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical intermediates in India and abroad. Sekhmet ultimately belongs to the PAG group, a group that is a leading alternative investment firm focused on APAC, with a combination of three core strategies – Credit & Markets, Private Equity and Real Assets.

Targets

ODPL is engaged in the manufacture and sale of APIs and pharmaceutical intermediates in India.

OPPL is engaged in the manufacture and sale of finished dosage formulations (FDFs), as well as providing contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services for FDFs in India.

OLSPL is engaged in the marketing of FDFs for its group companies in India.

Detailed order of the CCI will follow.