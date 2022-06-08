National

CCEA approves Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23

Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification, as provided in the table below.

Minimum Support Prices for all Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2022-23

(₹ per quintal)

Crop  

 

MSP 2014-15

 MSP 2021-22   MSP 2022-23 Cost* of production 2022-23 Increase in MSP (Absolute) Return over cost (in per cent)
Paddy (Common) 1360 1940   2040 1360 100 50
Paddy (Grade A)^ 1400 1960   2060 100
Jowar (Hybrid) 1530 2738   2970 1977 232 50
Jowar (Maldandi)^ 1550 2758   2990 232
Bajra 1250 2250   2350 1268 100 85
Ragi 1550 3377   3578 2385 201 50
Maize 1310 1870   1962 1308 92 50
Tur (Arhar) 4350 6300   6600 4131 300 60
Moong 4600 7275   7755 5167 480 50
Urad 4350 6300   6600 4155 300 59
Groundnut 4000 5550   5850 3873 300 51
Sunflower Seed 3750 6015   6400 4113 385 56
Soyabean (yellow) 2560 3950   4300 2805 350 53
Sesamum 4600 7307   7830 5220 523 50
Nigerseed 3600 6930   7287 4858 357 50
Cotton (Medium Staple) 3750 5726   6080 4053 354 50
Cotton (Long Staple)^ 4050 6025   6380 355

*Refers to cost which includes all paid out costs such as those incurred on account of hired human labour, bullock labour/machine labour, rent paid for leased in land, expenses incurred on use of material inputs like seeds, fertilizers, manures, irrigation charges, depreciation on implements and farm buildings, interest on working capital, diesel/electricity for operation of pump sets etc., miscellaneous expenses and imputed value of family labour.

 

^ Cost data are not separately compiled for Paddy (Grade A), Jowar (Maldandi) and Cotton (Long staple)

 

The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 50 percent over the All-India weighted average Cost of Production, aiming at reasonably fair remuneration for the farmers. It is notable that, return over MSP for bajra, tur, urad sunflower seed, soybean and groundnut is more than 50 percent  over the All-India weighted average Cost of Production at 85%, 60%, 59%, 56% , 53%  and 51% respectively.

Concerted efforts have been made over the last few years to realign the MSP in favour of oilseeds, pulses and coarse cereals to encourage farmers to shift larger area under these crops and adopt best technologies and farm practices, to correct demand – supply imbalance.

As per 3rd Advance Estimates for 2021-22, production of Foodgrains in the country is estimated at record 314.51 million tonnes which is higher by 3.77 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain during 2020-21. The production during 2021-22 is higher by 23.80 million tonnes than the previous five years’ (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production of foodgrains.

