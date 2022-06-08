REVENUE STAFF CALLED OFF STRIKE AFTER ASSURANCE BY PUNJAB GOVERNMENT

Chandigarh: Following the assurance of Punjab Government led by Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Mann, the staff of Revenue Department, on Wednesday, called off their strike.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, Punjab Revenue Minister Mr. Bram Shanker Jimpa held a meeting with Punjab Revenue Officers Association here at Punjab Civil Secretariat-1.

While listening to their grievances, the Minister assured the representatives of the association that all their demands will be considered sympathetically and a detailed instructions regarding NoCs will be issued shortly so that they won’t have any confusion in registeration process. He exhorted all the protesting staff to immediately join the duty in larger public interest.

The representatives of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association assured the minister to immediately return to work for providing hassle-free services to public in transparent manner.

Mr. Bram Shanker Jimpa further said that Bhagwant Mann Government has been committed for the welfare of the employees and the issues of Punjab Revenue Officers Association will be resolved at the earliest.