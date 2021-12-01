CarDekho’s 1st Mega refurbishment center and customer service center comes up in Delhi NCR.

New Delhi : CarDekho Group, India’s leading auto-tech company, has opened its first-ever used car mega refurbishment center in Gurgaon (NCR). The centre will take full control of the refurb process and set benchmark in terms of quality, through a controlled repair process using state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure, while optimising cost through scale of operations. The company plans to open 20 more such refurbishment center across India in near future.

With a capacity of refurbishing 2000 cars per month, the refurbishment centre will employ around 100+ employees once fully operational.

Having an inhouse refurbishment centre will help the company control quality and ensure that all the cars sold to customers on the cardekho platformare of high quality.

CarDekho currently offers ‘No Questions Asked’ 7 days money-back guarantee where customers can test-own the car for 7 days, and get 100 percent refund if not satisfied. CarDekho also offers 6 months comprehensive warranty and Pan India Roadside assistance (RSA) to its customers. RC transfer is taken care of by CarDekho and free insurance is also bundled with the car.

The refurbishment centre aims to enhance the company’s service offerings and proximity to customers by conducting operations in all types of mechanical repairs and body repair. The mega refurbishment centre is equipped with hitech pneumatic tools and equipment, 3D wheel alignment, wheel balancing, mechanised tyre changing, air conditioning service, injector and spark plug cleaning, fully mechanised body shop with electric dent pullers, double-action sanders with vacuum extractors, infrared heating machine and full functional heated Downdraft Paint Booth along with paint mixing facility for high-quality painting.

Amit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO CarDekho Group, said: “The opening of this mega refurbishment centre marks another landmark in the company’s journey and our aim to provide the best in class pre-owned vehicles to our customers. The cars refurbished at this refurbishment centrewill carry CarDekho’s trust that offers reliability, affordability and unmatched satisfaction. This centre integrates the Group’s best know-how and reinforces our vission to disrupt the personal mobility space in India.”

The cars refurbished at the Gurgaon refurbishment centre will be procured from the Delhi NCR region only and refurbished cars will be sold in the same market. The refurbished cars will set a benchmark for the refurbishment of used cars in the Indian auto industry.