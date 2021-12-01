Rustomjee Seasons announces the launch of 3 bedroom Sundeck Residences in Kalanagar, Mumbai

New Delhi: Looking for a luxury residence that offers the best of lifestyle and convenience around the new central business district of Mumbai? Look no further than Rustomjee Seasons. Situated off BKC, minutes away from the western express highway and in the midst of the happening social life, Rustomjee Seasons is the finest gated community with 25 plus lifestyle amenities to luxuriate in.

And well the good news is Rustomjee Seasons has launched 3 bedroom sundeck residences in this ongoing project making it the apt time to check out the property. A hidden gem in the ever-evolving central business district of BKC, Rustomjee Seasons offers the best in terms of location, amenities, lifestyle and even rental yield.

Experience the balanced life in true sense

Rustomjee Seasons is spread across a sprawling 3.8 acres and offers newly launched thoughtfully designed 3 bedroom sundeck residences starting at Rs.5.41 Cr. (all inclusive). Living here means literally rubbing shoulders with the who’s who of the corporate and business world. The project offers bespoke amenities like a mini theatre, a maze garden, an alfresco dining, a forest walk, a performance deck and an open to sky podium apart from a senior citizen zone, a toddlers’ creative studio, multipurpose court, indoor games zone, gymnasium and a swimming pool with bar side area. Rustomjee Seasons is the only ready gated community that is offering a choice of three layouts for a 3-bedroom residence that comes with a sundeck. The layout of these 3 bedroom residences is planned such that there is no wastage of space. More so the show residence designed by prominent designer Alfaz Miller is ready to experience at the project site and a sample residence too.

The construction of these newly launched residences is progressing at a rapid pace with the 18th slab being cast while the gated community is ready and buzzing. The latest addition to the list of amenities is the Spa & Salon managed by Amave.

Unparalleled Location Advantage

In terms of location, the gated community is situated in close proximity to prominent offices, educational institutions, and entertainment hubs such as the MCA Club, the Trident and the Sofitel Hotel. What’s more, residents do not have to travel abroad to shop for their favourite international brands or to catch a screening at a rooftop theatre. Wondering why? Rustomjee Seasons is just a stone’s throw away from the recently opened Jio World Drive which is Reliance’s first mall. Spread across a whopping 17.5 acres, Jio World Drive houses some of the best international and Indian brands such as Dior, Emporio Armani, SuperDry, Calvin Klein and Michael Kors. This pet-friendly mall is home to an open-air weekend market, upscale food and grocery brands and also has Hamleys Play, a new concept of a play area by the toy store chain. Jio World Drive has Mumbai’s first rooftop Jio Drive-In theatre apart from PVR’s flagship cinema concept of Maison PVR, with 6 state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre and separate entrance for VIP guests.

Immense Rental Potential

Rustomjee Seasons also offers a very attractive rental yield in case customers want to plan an investment in real estate. It is being seen that buyers enjoy a high rental yield compared to the micro market with some of the highly affluent choosing to rent an abode at Rustomjee Seasons. Some of them include employees of foreign consulates. Rustomjee Seasons as an investment opportunity, offers value for money and it is sure to be a good decision from a rental perspective.