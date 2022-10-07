CAQM reviews the progress of commissioning of gas infrastructure/ PNG/ CNG connectivity in the NCR

New Delhi : The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a review meeting today with the eleven (11) City Gas Distributers (CGDs) of NCR and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) to take stock of the status of commissioning of gas infrastructure/ PNG/ CNG connectivity in the Districts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Considering the compelling necessity to fight air pollution arising out of industrial activities and vehicles, CAQM has directed expeditious commissioning of gas infrastructure in the entire NCR well before the next winter season.

As per information available, the entire NCR has been divided into 24 GAs and same has been divided among 11 CGDs. The 11 CGDs are responsible for providing gas connectivity to the GAs allotted to them. These 11 CGDs are as follows:

S. NO Name of the Entity Authorized Geographical Areas (GAs) 1. Indraprastha Gas Limited (7) NCT of Delhi Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad & Hapur, Meerut (EAAA), Muzaffarnagar & Shamli Gurugram Karnal Rewari 2. Adani Total Gas Limited (4) Khurja Faridabad Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri &Mahendragarh Nuh & Palwal 3. GAIL Gas Limited (3) Meerut Taj Trapezium Zone Sonipat 4. Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited (3) Panipat Bulandshahr (part) Dist Bulandshahr (EAAA), Aligarh & Hathras 5. HPCL (1) i. Sonipat (EAAA) and Jind 6. BPCL (1) i. Rohtak 7. Baghpat Green Energy Pvt Limited (1) i. Baghpat 8. Torrent Gas Pvt Ltd (1) i. Alwar (Other than Bhiwadi) & Jaipur 9. Haryana City Gas (KCE) Pvt Ltd (1) i. Jhajjar 10. Haryana City Gas Distribution Limited (1) i. Gurugram 11. Haryana City Gas Distribution (Bhiwadi) Limited (1) i. Bhiwadi (in Alwar Dist)

The NCR has a total 240 Industrial Areas out of which gas connectivity and infrastructure has been achieved in 74.5% industrial areas (179 Industrial Areas). In NCR there are 963 CNG Stations; 22,24,055 domestic PNG connections; 5,185 commercial PNG connections; and 5,361 Industrial Connections.

Switching over of industries in NCR to the “approved” clean fuels including PNG is a priority for the CAQM. The Commission has already directed the NCR State Governments to phase out coal from NCR and completely avoid use of coal w.e.f. 01.01.2023 (except Thermal Power Plants). In effect, the approved fuel list shall be completely in force in the entire NCR w.e.f. 01.01.2023.