Indian Railways’ Human Resource Vertical performance indices witness perceptible change

New Delhi :Indian Railways has always been at the forefront in the matters of employee engagement and welfare. One of the most ambitious initiatives which is going to cater to the almost 12 lakh strong workforce of Indian Railways is Human Resource Management System (HRMS). With digitalization, pass facility, final settlement on retirement, transfer cases have already been taken up through HRMS. As a result of such initiatives, there is a perceptible change in the performance indices of Human Resource vertical.

In the recent months, large numbers of promotions have been given by Indian Railways so far in this financial year. Indian Railways have promoted 72,825 employees so far during last 5 months of this Financial Year. Due to the sheer size, number of stakeholders and complexities involved, implementation of any HR related initiative is a mammoth task. However, all the field units have risen to the challenge and roughly 6% employees have already been benefited in the first 5 months of FY 2022-23. It is expected that 10-11% employees would be beneficiaries of promotion in this financial year. Compassionate ground appointments are another major welfare initiative of Indian Railways with approximately 6000 cases of appointment every year. It is one of the major security nets available to railway employees.

In 2022, out of 928 selections due as on 1.4.2022, 794 have been completed amounting to 86%, thereby showing an increase of 40% from the corresponding period last year. Out of 1063 selections due as on 1.4.2021, 487 selections were completed till the end of August 2021 which amounts to roughly 46%. The three better performing Railways were ER, NR, SER.

In 2022, out of 3334 suitability tests due as on 1.4.2022, 3124 have been completed, amounting to 94%, thereby showing an increase of 14% from the corresponding period last year. Out of 3035 suitability/trade tests due as on 1.4.2021, 2420 suitability/trade tests were completed till the end of August 2021 which amounts to roughly 80%. The three better performing Railways were ECoR, NR & SER.

In 2022, out of 3647 compassionate appointment cases due as on 1.4.2022, 2936 have been completed, amounting to 81%, thereby showing an increase of 2% from the corresponding period last year. Out of 5783 compassionate appointments due as on 1.1.2021, 4542 cases were completed till the end of August 2021 which amounts to roughly 79%. The three better performing Railways were ECoR, NCR & NR.