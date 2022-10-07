Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) asks businesses and citizens to flag issues faced in starting and running a business

New Delhi : Government of India is committed to improve Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living across the country. Multitude of reforms have been implemented over the last few years to improve Government’s interface with businesses and citizens.

To further improve Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living, DPIIT is inviting suggestions from businesses and citizens on issues in starting and running a business. Any minor violation under different provisions/sections can be suggested for decriminalization. The aim is to make ‘New India’ a preferred investment destination across the globe and ensure hassle-free service delivery to the ultimate beneficiary. Suggestion campaign is live on Innovate platform of MyGov till 15th October 2022.

Campaign link: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/suggestion-box/

Following are some suggestive broad areas that can be seen to further improve Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living:

● Getting Permissions, Approvals

● Renewal of Certificates, Licenses

● Decriminalization of minor offences

● Filings/Returns

● Inspections/Audits

● Online systems/process

● Maintaining Registers & Records

● Applying for Incentives

● Payment of Incentives

● Procedural/Guidelines related

● Payment mechanism

● Others