Capacity Building Porogramme Nishtha: Equitable And Inclusive Education Organised By RIE Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Five-day capacity building program from 18th to 22nd December 2023 was organized by RIE, Bhubaneswar on equity and inclusive education, – National Initiative for school Heads and teachers Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) equitable and inclusive education for the states of Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. 50 participants benefited from the programme who in turn will continue the effort in their respective states. Principal of Regional Institute of Education(RIE) Prof P. C. Agarwal, Heads of departments, National coordinator Prof Vinay Kumar Singh, from NIE NCERT and regional coordinators Prof Gowramma I P and Dr. Elizabeth Gangmei coordinated the programme. National and state level resource persons engaged the participants in activities during the five days.