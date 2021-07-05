  Canara Bank Launches Cybersecurity Awareness Song

Bangalore : Canara Bank launched an awareness campaign about cybersecurity on 3rd July 2021. The self-driven video is an initiative by Canara Bank to spread awareness about the various kinds of online frauds. The video throws light on online frauds. The video is dedicated to the nation by Canara Bank. The video is performed exclusively by the employees of Canara Bank.

The video will be further released in all major Indian languages in coming days. It is crucial to protect the account details and not share OTP, CVV, or PIN with anyone. The bank never asks for this information from the customers. Hence, the safety of customers in the growing digital world is very important.

The video has been uploaded on the official social media handles of Canara Bank for creating awareness.