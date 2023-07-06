Café Akasa Launches Monsoon Special Meal; Savour the flavours of the season at 30,000 ft.

Chennai: Café Akasa, the onboard meal service of Akasa Air, introduced a monsoon special meal for travellers to savour the flavours of the rainy season. Passengers can relish Cocktail Samosas served with tangy mint chutney, Masala tea cake and a choice of beverages onboard across the Akasa Air network till 31st July 2023. The special meal can be prebooked on Akasa Air’s website or mobile app and select online travel agents (OTAs).

Tea and Samosas are India’s most relished monsoon treats, and the latest offering, curated by seasoned chefs is a scrumptious and comforting combination of the country’s favourite flavours.

As a part of Café Akasa’s refreshed menu, customers can now expect an expansive choice of over 60 meal options including healthy, fusion, festive and gourmet meals that cater to a wide array of diets and palettes.

Since the launch of operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has introduced specially curated meal options that are inspired by regional specialities associated with celebrations during popular festivals and special occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas, Makar Sankranti, Valentine’s Day, Holi, Eid al-Fitr, Mother’s Day and International Yoga Day. The airline also offers a pre-selection of cakes on its regular menu for flyers who want to celebrate the birthdays of their loved ones in the skies.