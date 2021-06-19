Cabinet Secretary condoles death of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT

New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba has expressed deep shock at the untimely death of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT. In his condolence message, Shri Gauba said

“Dr. Mohapatra was a dear colleague and an outstanding civil servant with exceptional qualities of strategic thinking and leadership.

As the head of one of the Empowered Groups, he worked with utmost dedication in the ongoing fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Even after he had tested positive and was not well, he continued to work for long hours, monitoring the supply of oxygen across the country, under very challengingcircumstances.

He will be remembered for his proactive approach and his commitment to public service. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to all of us. I extend my deepest condolences to the members of his family.”