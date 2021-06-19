Cabinet Of Punjab Allows Creation Of 653 Posts For 25 Govt. ITIs

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday okayed the creation of 653 posts for 5 existing and 20 newly set-up Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.



With this decision, nearly 6000 youth of the state would be gainfully employed by imparting them with skill training in various vocational courses. Admission to these institutes will begin from August 2021.



The upcoming it is, at Cheema Khudi (Sri Hargobindpur), Tripuri (Kharar), Rasulpur (Morinda), Dabur (Kiratpur Sahib), Bhagwanpura (Amloh), Bhagrana (Khera), Mehraj (Bathinda), Lohian Khas (Jalandhar), Bassian Kothi (Raikot), Dhaipai (Bhikhi), Tibbi Kalan (Mamdot), Dodwan (Dinanagar), Ramtirth (Amritsar), Tanda Kushal Singh (Machhiwara), Sahiba (Balachaur), Mananke (Gandiwind), Ghanour (Patiala), Bakraha (Patran), Ladowal (Ludhiana), Swadi Kalan (Ludhiana), Malaud (Ludhiana), Singhpur (Rupnagar), Manakpur Sarif (S.A.S. Nagar), Adampur (Jalandhar) and Niari (Pathankot), will offer a healthy platform to develop a skilled manpower for the industrial sector.



At present, 117 ITIs across the state are imparting training under Craftsman Training Scheme in various courses prescribed by the Director General of Training, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India. After receiving training under this scheme, the students would be given certificate under the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, which is nationally/internationally recognised.



TEACHING & NON-TEACHING POSTS OKAYED FOR 16 NEW GOVT. COLLEGES



With a view to enhancing accessibility of Higher Education to youth, including weaker sections across the state, the Cabinet accorded approval for the creation of Teaching and Non-Teaching posts in 16 newly opened Government Colleges, besides Non-Teaching staff in Government College of Education, Malerkotla. This initiative is aimed at achieving the target of 50% GER by the year 2035, in line with the National Education Policy-2020. The approval has been given for 16 posts of Principals, 160 posts of Assistant Professors, 17 Librarians, 17 Senior Assistants and 34 clerks, to enable commencement of classes from Academic Session 2021-22.



The new colleges for which posts have been created are: Government College, Roshanwala, Bhawanigarh (Sangrur), Government College, Jamalpur, Ludhiana East (Ludhiana), Government College, Danewala Malout (Sri Muktsar Sahib), Government College, Shehbajpur Khadur Sahib (Tarn Taran), Government College, Shahkot (Jalandhar), Government College, Husnar, Gidderbaha (Sri Muktsar Sahib), Government College, Village Burj Hari Singh Raikot (Ludhiana), Government College, Dholbaha (Hoshiarpur), Government College, Sidhpur (Gurdaspur), Government College, Jadla (Nawanshahr), Government College, Fatehgarh Korotana, Dharamkot (Moga), Government College, Abohar (Fazilka), Government College, Mehain, Sri Anandpur Sahib (Rupnagar), Government College (G) Malerkotla, Government College, Chhabewal (Hoshiarpur) and Government College, Village Sukhchain, Balluana (Fazilka).







GURU GOBIND SINGH GOVT COLLEGE, JALANDHAR, TO BE HANDED OVER TO GNDU, AMRITSAR



To impart quality higher education to students of the region, the Cabinet also accorded approval handing over of the Guru Gobind Singh Government College, Jandiala (Jalandhar) to Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, as a Constituent College. It also okayed provision of a recurring grant of Rs.1.50 crore per annum to GNDU from the year 2021-22, in lieu of salaries of the staff and maintenance of the college.







76 POSTS TO BE CREATED AT MBSPSU, PATIALA



The Cabinet gave the go-ahead to create 76 posts (35 for Administrative Staff and 41 for teaching faculty) to operationalise Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University (MBSPSU), Patiala. Of these newly created posts, 59 would be immediately filled.





