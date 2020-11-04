Cabinet approves Rs 1810 crore Investment Proposal of 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Power Project

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the investment of Rs.1810.56 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project located on river Satluj which is situated in Shimla &Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh. This project will generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually.

This project is being implemented by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) basis with active support from Government of India and State Government. The MoU of this project was signed with the Govt. of Himachal Pradesh during Rising Himachal, Global Investor Meet, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on 7thNovember 2019. Government of India is also supporting this project by providing grants of Rs. 66.19 crore for enabling infrastructure which has helped in reducing in power tariff.

The Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project shall be commissioned within a span of 62 months. The power generated from the Project will help in providing Grid stability and will improve the power supply position. Besides adding valuable renewable energy to the Grid, the project would also lead to reduction of 6.1 lakh Tons of carbon dioxide from environment annually, thus contributing to improvement in air quality.

The construction activities of the project will result in direct & indirect employment to around 2000 persons and will contribute to overall socio-economic development of the State. Further, Himachal Pradesh will benefit with free power worth around Rs. 1140 crore from Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project, during Project Life Cycle of 40 years. The Project Affected Families will be provided with 100 units of free electricity per month for ten years.

SJVN has forayed into the fields of Renewable Energy, Power Transmission and Thermal power generation. It has envisaged Internal Growth Targets of total installed capacity from all sources of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by year 2040.

