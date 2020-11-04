NTPC CMHQ distributes COVID essentials to Frontline Warriors

Bhubaneswar: The contribution of frontline warriors during COVID-19 is immense and commendable. Attending work during this COVID-19 pandemic has placed frontline workers under immense and unprecedented pressure, putting their physical, mental and social well-being at risk. Keeping in view of this, NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters, Ranchi as an initiative and in pursuance of directions received from Government under Jan Andolan campaign for COVID 19, distributed N-95 masks and hand sanitiser.

The COVID-19 essential items were provided at Chutia Police Station ,Ranchi. The same was handed over by Shri Wilson Abraham, AGM(HR), to Shri Rabi Thakur, In charge of Chutia Police Station. Shri Tanmoy Dutta, DGM(HR), Shri Sunil Kumar Kamal, General Secretary (EWA) and Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh, Sr Mgr (HR) were also present. The above modest endeavour from NTPC CMHQ was appreciated by Police Station personnel.

During the COVID pandemic, NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters has been playing an instrumental role to contain the spread through distribution of face masks, sanitisers etc. regularly to various beneficiaries mainly market vendors and daily wage workers, employees have been actively involved in the distribution of essential items.

