Cabinet approves Ratification of the Headquarters Agreement (HQA) between India and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today has given its approval for ratification of the Headquarters Agreement (HQA) between Government of India (Gol) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) signed on 22nd August, 2022.



The CDRI was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India during the United Nations Climate Action Summit on the 23’d September, 2019, at New York. It is a major global initiative launched by the Government of India and is seen as India’s attempts to obtain a global leadership role in climate change and disaster resilience matters.



On the 28* August, 2019, the Cabinet had approved the setting up of CDRI along with its supporting Secretariat in New Delhi and also gave the approval for Government of India financial support of Rs. 480 crore to CDRI over a period of 5 years from 2019-20 to 2023-24.



Subsequently, on the 29th June, 2022, the Cabinet had approved recognition of CDRI as an International Organization and for signing of Headquarters Agreement (HQA) for granting CDRI exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under Section-3 of the UN (P&I) Act, 1947.



In pursuance of the Cabinet decision, on 22nd August, 2022 the HQA was signed between the Gol and CDRI.



CDRI is a global partnership of National Governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, academic and knowledge institutions that aims to promote the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, thereby ensuring sustainable development.



Since its launch, thirty-one (31) Countries, six (06) International Organizations and two (02) private sector organizations have become members of CDRI. CDRI has been expanding its membership consistently by attracting a wide variety of economically advanced countries, developing countries, and countries that are most vulnerable to climate change and disasters.



Ratification of the signed Headquarters Agreement between Gol and CDRI will facilitate grant of exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under Section- 3 of the United Nations (Privileges & Immunities) Act, 1947 will provide CDRI an independent and international legal persona so that it can carry out its functions internationally, more efficiently.