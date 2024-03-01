C-DOT and Qualcomm sign MoU towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and driving Design and Make in India vision

Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a public funded research institution focused on telecom technology by the Government of India, at just concluded Mobile World Congress 2024 at Barcelona in Spain, announced plans to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies Inc, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to establish a strategic partnership that will foster innovation in India and support India based developers and start-ups working on innovative products and use cases.

Qualcomm Technologies will support C-DOT with expertise and best practices, state-of-the-art technology, intellectual property training and tools, for enabling Indian startups, academia, and OEMs, and fast tracking the development and commercialization of indigenous telecom products utilizing Qualcomm wireless solutions and technologies.

Through this collaboration, C-DOT and Qualcomm Technologies will work towards the following broad objectives:

▪ Facilitate access for the startups, OEMs and academia with foundational chip technologies and domain experts that will stimulate innovation and help them scale up their R&D efforts

▪ Accelerate the pace of commercialization and business development of Indian startups engaged in building indigenous telecom products and solutions

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Neeraj Mittal, Chairman, Digital Communications Commission and Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications (MoC) said, “India’s developers, academia and startup ecosystem is at the forefront of driving innovation in the country. With immense pride in our nation’s cutting-edge research, we stand alongside Qualcomm in nurturing the entrepreneurial vigor in telecom technology. This initiative is in reaffirmation of Prime Minister’s commitment to the government’s Design in India and Make in India vision, recognizing the potential of homegrown startups to drive groundbreaking innovations and propel India’s leadership in the telecom landscape.”

Addressing the collaboration, Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, said “Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will help transition us to an era where innovation thrives, unlocking the vast potential of Indian R&D, accelerating the commercialization of new products and use cases and fostering a vibrant ecosystem of startups. I’m very excited about this partnership that pools our resources and paves the way for indigenous telecom solutions for self consumption and for the world as guided by our Hon MOC “

Speaking on Qualcomm’s commitment to India, Savi Soin, Senior Vice President, and President of Qualcomm India, said “India has a thriving developer and startup ecosystem driven by enormous technology talent. The recent initiatives by the government have been key in making India a growth conducive market for tech companies of various scales. With the government’s push for Design in India coupled with growing adoption of 5G and on device-AI, we see greater scope for innovations. Qualcomm takes pride in being India’s trusted partner for accelerating its digital journey. We look forward to the close strategic collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and C-DOT to help write India’s growth story in the years to come.”

Shri Gautam Sheoran, Vice President, and General Manager, Wireless and Broadband Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “We are excited to partner with C-DOT in our shared commitment to fostering innovation. Over the years, our technologies have been at the forefront of enabling growth for the start-up ecosystem and will continue to support developers, start-ups, and young entrepreneurs across India in close collaboration with C-DOT. Our R&D investment in India and our startup incubation programs are testament to the potential we foresee in the country.”

About C-DOT

Centre for Development of Telematics, C-DOT, an R&D center of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Govt. of India has been widely known for its monumental role in ushering in the indigenous Telecom revolution in the nation. Hailed as the progenitor of the Indigenous Telecom Revolution in the nation, C-DOT, with more than three decades of its relentless R&D efforts in the indigenous design, development and production of telecom technologies especially suited to the Indian landscape, has been in the technology forefront and has significantly contributed to the Indian Telecom Network’s Digitization.

C-DOT’s diverse product portfolio spanning a wide array of technologies that include switching & routing, optical communication, wireless communication, network security, advanced security-based solutions, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, network management and a host of other telecom software applications is a manifestation of its unrelenting desire to capture the unexplored dimensions of the vast telecom ecosystem.

C-DOT reiterates its unequivocal commitment towards realizing the objectives of various flagship programs of the Government of India that include “Digital India”, “Make in India”, “BharatNet”, “Skill India”, “Startup India” and “Smart Cities” that will aid in building “Atmanirbhar Bharat” as envisioned by our Hon’ble Prime Minister.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Qualcomm’s technology roadmap allows to efficiently scale the technologies including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and its family of chip platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, enable products, transform industries and accelerate the digital economy

Qualcomm Incorporated includes its licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies Inc, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all the products and services businesses, including QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies Inc and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.