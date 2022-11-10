Bye Election to 37-Rampur AC of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly – Revision of bye election Schedule

New Delhi : The vacancy in 37-Rampur AC of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was occurred on 27th October, 2022 due to disqualification of Shri Mohammad Azam Khan.

The Commission vide Press Note No. ECI/PN/83/2022 dated 5th November, 2022, announced schedule for bye election to fill vacancy occurred due to disqualification of Shri Mohammad Azam Khan for 37-Rampur AC along with other vacancies in various States which was as follows-

Poll Events Schedule Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 10th November, 2022 (Thursday) Last Date of making nominations 17th November, 2022 (Thursday) Date for scrutiny of nominations 18th November, 2022 (Friday) Last Date for withdrawal of candidatures 21st November, 2022 (Monday) Date of Poll 5th December, 2022 (Monday) Date of Counting 8th December, 2022 (Thursday) Date before which election shall be completed 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

A Writ Petition(C) No. 980/2022 in Mohammad Azam Khan Vs. Election Commission of India & others was filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The Hon’ble Supreme Court heard the matter on 9th November, 2022 and has directed the Additional Sessions Judge, Rampur before whom the appeal has been filed shall pre-pone the hearing of the application for stay of conviction and take it up peremptorily on 10th November, 2022 and the application shall be disposed of on same day i.e. 10th November, 2022. The Gazette notification for declaring the election schedule for the 37-Rampur AC may be issued on or after 11th November, 2022 depending upon the outcome of the application for stay of conviction.

The Addition Session Judge, Rampur, heard the matter and has not granted stay in the matter.

The Commission after considering the matter and having due regard to the Order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and Order passed by Learned Addition Session Judge, Rampur, has decided to revise the schedule of bye election in 37-Rampur AC of Uttar Pradesh as follows-