Bureau Veritas ‘Safety First’ program to be rolled out at Esplanade One in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Nexus Malls has joined hands with one of the most prestigious certification organizations in the world, Bureau Veritas, for their ‘Safety First’ program/initiative. The objective of ‘Safety First’ is to comply with optimum standards of health and safety recommendations of the WHO/local authorities are implemented without any deviations. In India, Nexus Malls becomes the first to ensure a third party reassurance from a Global testing, inspection and certification body with over 190 years of experience having its presence in 140 countries. Esplanade One, which is a part of Nexus Malls, will be the first Mall in Orrisa to partner with Bureau Veritas to roll out the Safety-First program, providing reassurance of quality and a safe shopping experience to consumers.

To maintain the optimum level of hygiene and sanitization across the portfolio of Nexus Malls, the ‘Safety First’ program / initiative will ensure implementation of the stringent SoP’s which have been released by The Shopping Centres Association of India / WHO when the malls reopen in the ‘New Normal’ post-CoVID-19. Bureau Veritas will reassure and verify the detailing of protocols and measures to optimize hygiene, the disinfection of facilities and the most important operational processes of all nine malls currently under the Nexus Malls portfolio.

Speaking about ‘Safety First’, Dalip Sehgal, CEO, Nexus Malls said, “Happyness has been at the centre of everything that we have done across our malls over the last three years. In the New Normal, for the thousands of people who walk in to our malls, Happyness would mean ‘Safety First’ and under this program, we will ensure that all our patrons, retailers and staff are welcomed to the premises of the malls under the Nexus Malls portfolio which are abiding to all safety measures which have been advised by the local authorities. Our association with Bureau Veritas is for a reassurance from an international organization who has decades of experience in certifying the health and hygiene norms across the globe.”

On the occasion, Amit GHOSH – Sr. Vice President – South Asia Region – Bureau Veritas said, “We are delighted to partner with Nexus Malls in their “Safety First” initiative. At Bureau Veritas, we aim to work with our customers to assist them in their objective to ensure a safe workplace. With our experience of over decades of working and certifying major organizations in the world, Bureau Veritas is uniquely qualified to provide its customers the assurance that proper safety and hygiene protocols have been adopted and implemented within their facilities. We are proud to associate with Nexus Malls in their “Safety First” program as they aim to welcome patrons in enjoying the retail shopping experience in their facilities again in Secure & Safe way.”

