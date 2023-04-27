Bull and Common Man Sculpture at Horniman Circle Unveiled

Mumbai: The iconic” Charging Bull”, BSE Gong and the ‘Common Man’ sculptures unveiled by Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the minister of Tourism, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Women & Child Development, Government of Maharashtra at the Traffic Island of Horniman Circle., Shri. S.S Mundra – Chairman BSE, Shri. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD-CEO, BSE, Smt. Ashwini Bhide, AMC, BMC and Shri Ashish Sharma, AMC, BMC also graced the occasion.

“Charging Bull” , the iconic symbol of our markets, symbolizes prosperity in our tradition and signifies financial optimism too and the Bull statue at this prominent location indicates accessibility of financial prosperity to common investors. The “common man”, the cartoon character created by renowned Cartoonist R.K Laxman symbolizes hopes and aspirations of a common man.

“Today will go down as a memorable day in the journey of BSE, as our iconic symbol “Charging Bull” is reaching the doorstep of the common man. We are extremely thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for promoting our heritage by placing a replica of the legendary bull and gong of BSE outside in the public arena along with ‘Common Man’ gives opportunity to public at large to relate with financial markets said Shri Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD-CEO, BSE.