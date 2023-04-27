ASI certifies Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business against Performance Standard

Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business (Vedanta Aluminium) has achieved ASI Performance Standard V2 (2017)Certificationat its SEZ Smelterfor the manufacture and supply of all primary aluminiumproduct in the form of billets, wire rod, primaryfoundry alloys (PFA), ingot and sow ingot, as well as its ‘Restora’ brand of low-carbon aluminium products.

Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) today announced that Vedanta Aluminium has been certified against the ASI Performance Standard at itssmelter and its captive power plant located within theSpecial Economic Zone (SEZ) atJharsuguda,Odisha, India.The company is the largest producer of primary aluminium in India.

The ASI Certification program was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability standard initiative for the aluminium value chain. The ASI Performance Standard V2 (2017) defines environmental, social and governance principles and criteria, with the aim to address sustainability issues in the aluminium value chain. It sets out 59 criteria under the three sustainability pillars ofEnvironment, Social, and Governance, which address key issues such as biodiversity, labour rights, Indigenous Peoples rights, and greenhouse gas emissions.

The independent, third-party auditsofVedanta Aluminium’s SEZ Smeltingfacilitywas carried out by CETIZION Verifica.

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI said, “We congratulateVedanta Aluminium for achievingASI Performance Standard (V2) Certification at its smelting facility in Jharsuguda,Odisha, India. The company is taking steps to decarbonise, including through increased renewable energy consumption, reclaiming aluminium from dross, and other plant-level initiatives. Its Performance Standard certification shows that Vedanta Aluminium is also addressing broader ESG topics.”

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium’s Jharsuguda smelter being ASI certified, Mr Rahul Sharma, CEO, Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Businesssaid, “Aluminium is a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry with potential for greater applications in a sustainability-conscious world. Aluminium’s unique properties make it a crucial metal in the world’s energy transition as the backbone of a low-carbon future. Vedanta Aluminium is pleased to join the ASI members list and be certified against the ASI Performance Standard. This stands testimony to our unwavering commitment to cater to our customers’ needs through sustainable and responsible production practices. Being one of the world’s leading aluminium producers, this bolsters our conviction for exploring the limitless potential of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.”