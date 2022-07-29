Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board provides benefits worth Rs. 327 crore to benef

New Delhi : Transport and Industries Minister Bikram Singh reviewed various welfare schemes being implemented by Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board here today.

Bikram Singh directed the officers of the Board to achieve all the targets within the stipulated period and implement the schemes effectively.

He said that at present the Board has 4,01,537 registered beneficiaries, who are being benefitted under various schemes. He said that 2,72,739 workers have been registered during the tenure of the present State Government from January, 2018 to 30th June, 2022. During this period Rs.327 crore has been spent under various schemes being implemented for the beneficiaries.

Industries Minister said that for the marriage of registered unmarried beneficiary financial assistance worth Rs. 51 thousand and for two children of register beneficiary Rs. 51 thousand to each is being provided by the Board. He said that under this scheme present government has provided financial assistance amounting to about Rs. 77 crore to19037 beneficiaries.

He said that Board also provides financial assistance for the education of two children of registered members under the Education Assistance Scheme. Under this, scheme Rs. 120 crore has been provided to 97,256 registered members during the tenure of the present government.

Secretary Labor and Employment Akshay Sood, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Board Dile Ram, Under Secretary Anil Katoch, Assistant Controller Bharat Bhushan, Executive Officer Abhinash Lau and other senior officers were present in the meeting.