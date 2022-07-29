Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expresses grief over pilots demise in IAF MIG-21 crash

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over demise of two IAF Pilots in IAF MiG-21 fighter Jet crash near Barmer in Rajasthan. Pilot Mohit of Mandi district was also martyred in this accident.

The Chief Minister said that their exemplary services to the nation would always be remembered.

The Chief Minister said that the people of the state are with the family of martyr Mohit in this hour of grief.

The Chief Minister prayed for peace to the departed souls and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.