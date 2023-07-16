Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

British High Commissioner to India, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Makarand Deshpande launched the memoir of Nilamadhab Panda

By OdAdmin

New Delhi: The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis launched the memoir of Eminent Indian film producer & director, author Nilamadhab Panda in the presence of Chief Guest Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate, and the Guest of Honour, Makarand Deshpande, Indian actor. The acclaimed author and Indian film producer & director, Nila Madhab Panda was in conversation with author Ritika Kochhar. The book named as ‘Return to Innocence’ attempts to portray exactly that with a hint of personal emotions.

The book launch was organized byPrabha Khaitan Foundation in association with the British High Commissioner to India, Alexander Ellis.

