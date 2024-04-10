Bridgestone India Introduce TURANZA 6i New Premium Tyre for Premium Passenger Vehicles

Offers premium comfort ride experience through a smooth and quiet ride,

caters to all Premium Vehicles covering SUVs, CUVs, Sedans and Hatchbacks.

Available in 36 SKUs ranging from 14 inches to 20 inches.

New premium tyre customized specially for Indian market with global proprietary ENLITEN® Technology.

Kolkata — Bridgestone India today launched its new generation tyre Bridgestone TURANZA 6i for the Passenger Vehicles Segment. TURANZA 6i is the result of previously announced expansion in the Passenger Radial business. The tyre, specifically developed for Indian roads, provides premium comfort ride experience, with superior fuel efficiency and wear life, making it a well-rounded premium offering from Bridgestone.

Bridgestone TURANZA 6i is available in 36 SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) ranging from 14 inches to 20 inches. It is targeted for Premium Vehicles covering SUVs, Sedans, Hatchbacks and CUVs. The launch of this new Premium tyre for premium vehicles illustrates Bridgestone’s commitment to the “Make in India” initiative of the Government.

With this launch, Bridgestone brings to India its global proprietary ENLITEN technology enabling ultimate customization by providing a unique value proposition as per the growing new needs of the market, while also enhancing the base performance parameters required by Indian consumers. TURANZA 6i, with ENLITEN technology provides premium comfort ride experience, through a smooth and quite ride, while enhancing fuel efficiency and wear life. This makes TURANZA 6i the “Most Comfortable Seat on the Road” for discerning users.

TURANZA 6i meeting both general performance demands and the specific requirements of electric vehicles by way of low noise, better fuel efficiency and superior wear life, is also EV Ready.

“TURANZA 6i shows our commitment to offer the best technology for the fast-growing Indian market. This is a success of our planned investment strategy to bring global leading tyre technologies to the Indian mobility sector,” said *Mr. Hiroshi Yoshizane Managing Director, Bridgestone India*. He further said, “Bridgestone’s proprietary ENLITEN technology incorporated in product design, enables us to provide a unique value proposition of ‘Premium Riding Comfort’ as per the growing new needs of the market, while also further enhancing the basic performance desired by Indian consumers including long lasting tyre life and better fuel efficiency. We are very much delighted to introduce the new TURANZA 6i for our consumers.”

“Bridgestone has globally been on the forefront of tyre technology, and this is now showcased in India through our new offering in the passenger car segment”, said Rajarshi Moitra, Chief Commercial Officer of Bridgestone India, “TURANZA 6i is a result of our commitment to customers towards providing premium comfort through superior quality. Catering to Premium Vehicles segment, TURANZA 6i will be available in our premium outlets across India.”

Bridgestone continuously works on improving its product range to serve the evolving needs of consumers. Bridgestone has been inspired to introduce new tyre models into the Indian market by the changing vehicle landscape in India. This strategic move also allows Bridgestone to cater to the growing demand for premium range offerings, positioning the brand as a leader in the market.