Box Office ticket sales commence for the Rourkela leg of FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches

Bhubaneswar, 7th February 2024: The Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar has witnessed some scintillating matches in the FIH Pro League 2023/24 so far. With the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela also scheduled to witness the Indian Hockey Teams in action against some of the best teams in the world soon, Hockey India will begin the sale of offline tickets for the Rourkela leg of FIH Pro League 2023/24 on 8th February.

Starting Thursday, the offline tickets for North Stand and East Stand will be on sale at Gate No. 2 of the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium while the tickets for West Stand and South Stand will be sold at Gate No. 6 between 11.00 AM and 6.00 PM. The tickets for the West Stand and East Stand are priced at Rs.500 and Rs.200 respectively. Meanwhile, North Stand and South Stand tickets are priced at Rs.100.

The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will host 10 matches of the Women’s teams from 12th February to 18th February, followed by 10 matches of the Men’s teams from 19th February to 25th February. The Women’s teams participating in the mini-tournament are the United States of America, China, the Netherlands, Australia, and India and the Men’s teams that would be participating are the Netherlands, Spain, Australia, Ireland, and India. Each team is scheduled to compete against each other once in this mini-tournament being held in Rourkela.

Commenting on the launch of the sale of physical tickets Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India President said, “Pro League action is set to continue in the state-of-the-art Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and I am certain that the matches there will be just as entertaining. I implore hockey fans to turn up in droves and support the Indian Hockey Teams as they take on the best teams in the world.”

Details of the tickets for sale are as under for all days:

STANDS TICKET PRICE PER DAY (Rs.) West Stand First Floor Rs.500/- East Stand First Floor Rs.200/- North Stand First Floor Rs.100/- South Stand First Floor Rs.100/-

Earlier, Hockey India announced online ticket sales for all the Women’s and Men’s matches in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Fans can avail of the match tickets from www.ticketgenie.in, and there will be no need for redemption for physical tickets of online purchases.

All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 will be streamed on JioCinema, additionally, all India matches will be telecast on Sports18 – Khel.