Both Houses of Parliament witness several disruptions following protests by Opposition against alleged misuse of central agencies

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned today till 12 noon, amidst protests by Opposition against the alleged misuse of Central agencies against Opposition leaders. As soon as the house met for the day, Opposition members including Congress and DMK trooped into the well of the house raising slogans against the government. Some of the protesting members were seen in black attires. Speaker Om Birla’s appeal to allow the house to function went in vain. As the uproar continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Earlier, the house observed a minute’s silence in memory of Bhim Prasad Dahal, a former member who passed away recently, and in the memory of the victims of the dropping of an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu today said, the Members of Parliament cannot avoid summons of law enforcement agencies in criminal cases when the Parliament session is on or otherwise. When the House met after first adjournment at 11.30 A.M, Mr. Naidu clarified that this is an incorrect notion that MPs are exempted from detainment, arrest, and questioning while the house is in session. The remarks came in the backdrop of Congress members’ arguments yesterday that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate despite the Parliament session underway.

Citing different rulings of the Supreme Court as well as the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Naidu said, MPs are on the same footing as a common man and the privilege endowed by the house does not excuse them from responding to criminal allegations. He said, as a law-abiding citizen, it is the duty of MPs to respect law and legal procedure.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11.30 A. M. amid protest by Opposition parties. When the house met in the morning, Congress members urged Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to allow the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak. The Chairman denied it saying that he will allow Mr. Kharge after laying the papers. But, Congress members keep pressing their demands. Amid noisy scenes, the House was adjourned till 11.30 A.M.