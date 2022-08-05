Partnership between ICRISAT and ICAR for Water Management

New Delhi : The ICAR-ICRISAT collaborative work plan (2019-2023) includes three research projects. Major focus of one of these projects is the genetic improvement of grain legumes (Gram, Arhar and Groundnut) and dryland cereals (Jowar, Bajra and Ragi) for enhancing their productivity potential, adaptation and quality traits. A collaborative project on improving Bajra diversity in drought prone environment has been completed in September 2021. The ICRISAT works with several ICAR institutes for possible collaboration to improve the productivity of dryland through application of science-based rainwater harvesting and management technologies.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.