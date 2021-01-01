Boost in Lavender production makes ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ a reality in Doda; Crop blooms over 700-kanal land of 500 farmers

Doda: Atmanirbhar Bharat policy of the Central Govt is undoubtedly making huge impact all over the country as well as in the J&K, by making the local farmers self sufficient and self reliant, thus giving boost to the medium and small landholders to earn a promising livelihood.

In Doda district, one of the best Atmanirbhar Bharat policy model to showcase is the humongous cultivation of lavender in different parts of the region.

This change has been witnessed due to the persistence efforts put in by the District Administration Doda for motivating the local farmers to shift to the cash crop cultivation from conventional farming.

The Union Minister of State – PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Member Parliament from Doda-Udhampur-Kathua constituency has welcomed the step taken by the District Administration for encouraging the local farmers to take up cultivation of crops which have a huge potential in the commercial as well as in the medicinal markets.

He said the Institute of High Altitude Medicinal Plant coming up in Bhaderwah forms a major component of the Central Government’s plan to boost the production of medicinal plants and flowers used for extracting cosmetic oils, which are in high demand across the globe. This Institute is going to become a major provider of seeds and technical support to local farmers helping them to become self sufficient in the process which is the basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat Policy,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode, said that the district administration was taking every step to ensure infrastructural facilities to the farmers of the district for cultivation of Lavender and other flowerets.

As per the DC, only one and half year ago the lavender was being cultivated on just a quantum of 250 kanal land in the district, which has now been expanded to over 700 kanal land with around 500 farmers having opted to make it a regular source of income.

The DC further informed that the district administration has established 3 distillation plants for extraction of lavender and marigold essences and oils for the convenience of the local farmers.

“District Administration Doda is ramping up its Mission Mode Stance for agricultural production with special focus on Lavender as principal crop to create a template for other areas of the Union Territory of J&K in terms of development and uplift of Agricultural Sector,” the DC added.

