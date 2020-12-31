Odisha Govt to set up memorial to honour departed Covid warriors

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik through a Video Conference today, discussed with the family members of martyred Covid Warriors at different places of the State and expressed sympathy to them. He said that the dedication of all those martyrs shall not go in vein and our victory is certain in this war against Covid.

Chief Minister declared that a memorial will be constructed in Bhubaneswar to keep the memory of dedication of all martyred Covid Warriors alive and their names will be recorded in the memorial.

Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Sri P.K. Mohapatra along with ACSs, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of different Departments were present in the programme, while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) coordinated.

