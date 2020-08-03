Bollywood Film Maker and Ollywood Actor discussed on “Promoting Libraries through Movies”

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood Film Maker and Director Nila Madhab Panda & Ollywood Actor Chandan Kar joined as speakers in 12th webinar series of Odisha Library Academy held on 1st August, 2020 (Saturday) at 11a.m on the theme, “Promoting Libraries through Movies.” It’s a rare gathering where Dignitaries, Celebrities, Fans and Dynamic Library Professionals gathered in one platform. In this webinar two celebrity speakers and four panellists had joined. Padma Shree Dr. Nila Madhab Panda who is a unique film Director & Producer and Mr. Chandan Kar who is an actor, philanthropist and IT professional have joined as speakers in this occasion. Prof. Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Sahoo, IIT Bhubaneswar, Dr. Satya Ranjan Sahoo, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar and Mr. Bijoy Ketan Panda, TCS Bhubaneswar as panellists. Padma Shree Dr. Nila Madhab Panda highlighted about changing a traditional library system to become a community centre, suggested to initiate small libraries in restaurants and requested public to go to the library rather going to the temple. He finally concludes his speech by giving commitment to promote library system by small documentaries in coming days. Another speaker Mr. Chandan Kar highlighted the importance of libraries in every one’s life and he also suggested to shoot out small content through social media. He expressed his interest for promoting libraries and be a brand ambassador of Libraries in Odisha. At the end the four panellists discuss to promote libraries and librarians. The webinar end with question and answer session.

OLA President Dr. Banamber Sahoo Chaired and Dr. Bedarata Dash Hota along with Dharitri Mallick organized the event. For host the session technical support was provided by Mr. Niranjan Mohapatra, Mr. Jayanta Kumar Sahu and Mr. Satyajit Nayak as Webinar System Administrators. More than 400 concurrent participants joined the online session and asked different issues faced by their Libraries and Information Centres for promoting Library services. The session ended with vote of thanks by Mr. Bijay Ketan Panda, Joint Secretary of Odisha Library Academy, Dr. Banamber Sahu informed to the media houses that this year Librarian’s Day celebration and 5th Annual meet of Odisha Library Academy will be held on 9th August 2020 through online and virtual platform.

Related

comments