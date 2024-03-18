BMW Motorrad kick-starts GS Experience Level 1, 2024 training program in Bengaluru

Bengaluru : BMW Motorrad commences its most awaited training program – GS Experience Level 1, 2024 in Bengaluru. The two-day training program will be held on 16-17 March 2024.

The GS Experience presents an unparalleled opportunity for riders to discover the extraordinary prowess of BMW Motorrad’s iconic GS series, perfectly suited to its natural terrain. This exclusive, two-day event offers a bespoke training program tailored specifically for owners of BMW’s adventure motorcycles, promising a deep dive into the world-class capabilities of the legendary GS range.

Designed exclusively for BMW GS owners, the two-day level 1 program will help riders to master basics of off-road riding. The day 1 training program is for BMW GS owners of 650 cc and above GS bikes. While the day 2 is for BMW 310 GS riders. The training includes basic familiarity of the motorcycle, understanding of correct rider position, enduro steering and other exercises such as off-road riding, emergency stops on slope, emergency braking and riding on inclines. Riders automatically qualify for level 2 training upon successful completion of level 1.

The GS Experience showcases the dynamic qualities of each GS model in real-world conditions and techniques to enjoy the Spirit of GS while ensuring highest safety. Each session includes a briefing and demonstration by BMW Motorrad IIA (BMW Motorrad International Instructor Academy) certified trainers, that will take riders through the impressive array of technologies available on the GS range of motorcycles. The sessions offer riding experience on a combination of bitumen and off-road under expert supervision.