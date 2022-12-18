BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over his demotivating remarks on Indian Army jawans in Arunachal Pradesh

BJP has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his demotivating remarks on Indian Army jawans in Arunachal Pradesh. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, whenever the country’s army displays valor and courage, it brings a moment of pride for fellow citizens. He said, such remarks by Mr Gandhi degrade the morale of the Indian army.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said that Indian soldiers were beaten up by the Chinese soldiers during the face-off between them at the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

BJP President J P Nadda has also condemned the remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that the Indian army is a symbol of bravery and valour. Talking to the media, Mr Nadda said, the statement of Rahul Gandhi lowers the morale of the country’s armed forces. The BJP Chief said, Mr Gandhi had also raised questions on the surgical strike and Pulwama.