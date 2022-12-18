Indian-origin Leo Varadkar re-elected as Ireland’s PM under coalition govt

Indian-Origin Leo Varadkar returned for a second term as Ireland’s Prime Minister today as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country’s centrist coalition government.

Lawmakers voted to approve Varadkar’s nomination to replace Micheál Martin during a special session of the Dail, the lower house of Ireland’s parliament. His appointment was confirmed when he received the seal of office from President Michael D. Higgins, Ireland’s head of state.

Martin has served as Ireland’s leader, since an election in 2020 that produced a historic coalition agreement between his Fianna Fáil party and Varadkar’s Fine Gael.

In his previous term from 2017 to 2020, Mr. Varadkar had pledged to speed up government plans to tackle a years-long housing crisis that cost him a full second term in office and has made the left wing Sinn Fein clear favourite to win the next election in 2025.