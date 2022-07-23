New Delhi: BJP comes down heavily on TMC following the arrest of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

Briefing media in New Delhi, party leader & Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, around Rs 21 cr cash and gold have been recovered by ED from house of close aide of the Minister. He alleges CM Mamata Benerjee is responsible for corruption in the state.