BJP all set to retain power in Gujarat; wins 8 Assembly seats, leading in 150 constituencies

In Gujarat, the ruling BJP is all set to retain power in the state for a record 7th time. As per the latest results, BJP has won 8 seats, including Dahod and Petlad. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is leading on Ghatlodia seat with 1,50,193 votes. Congress candidate Amee Yajnik is second bagging 16,349 votes. Patidar leader and BJP Candidate Hardik Patel is leading in Viramgam seat with 69,663 votes. State Health Minister, Rushikesh Patel, is leading from Visnagar with 82,992 votes. His nearest rival, Congress candidate Kiritbhai Patel bagged 50,014 votes. Education Minister Jitu Vaghani is leading in Bhavnagar West. Forest and Environment Minister Kiritsinh Rana is leading in Limbdi Constituency. Rivaba Jadeja is now leading on Jamnagar North seat. The Chief Ministerial Candidate of AAP Ishudan Gadhvi is trailing on Khambhalia seat picking 44,589 votes against his nearest rival of BJP Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera who bagged 61,781 votes.

AIR correspondent reports that celebrations have already begun at the BJP’s state headquarters ‘Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar. Party leaders are burning crackers, raising slogans and sharing sweets to celebrate Party’s unprecedented performance in the state. In 2017, BJP won 99 seats while Congress got 77 seats in the 182 members’ assembly. The party has been in power since 1995.