In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party candidates are leading in all three seats. Dimple Yadav of SP is leading by over 2,07916 votes in Mainpuri Parliamentary seat.

In the Assembly-by polls, Madan Bhaiya of RLD- SP is leading by 11,387 votes in Khatauli assembly seat. Mohd. Asim Raja of SP is leading by 6375 votes in Rampur assembly seat.