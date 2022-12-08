Congress takes lead in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP has won three seats and is leading in 23. Congress has got one seat whereas it is leading in 38. BJP Candidate Rakesh Kumar won the Sundernagar seat. He defeated his nearest rival Sohan Lal of Congress.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has got unassailable lead from Seraj Constituency with a margin of 37,007 votes, against congress rival Chet Ram. Other prominent BJP candidates who are leading include Anil Sharma from Mandi who polled 30,204 votes against rival candidate of Congress, Rajat Thakur from Dharmpur, Pawan Kumar Kajal of BJP from Kangra.

The prominent Congress candidates who are leading include Satpal Singh Raizada from Una, Khimi Ram from Banjar, Surendra Singh Thakur from Kullu.