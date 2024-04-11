BJD Forms Manifesto Committee

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the ruling party of the state formed a Manifesto Committee on Wednesday appointing several leaders to it.

The committee posted Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu as the chairman. Among others, Debi Mishra, Pratap Deb, Sudam Marndi, Mangala Kissan, Padmanav Behera and Kasturi Mohapatra are co-chairpersons of the committee.

The 38-member committee will hold discussions with multiple sectors of society, in different areas & among various age groups, and prepare a manifesto for transformation towards ‘New Odisha-Empowered Odisha’, the party said.

People of Odisha can provide inputs for the manifesto through e-mail ID: bjdmanifesto2024@gmail.com.