The new Hyundai CRETA surpasses 1 lakh booking milestone

· Sunroof and connected car variants contribute 71% and 52% respectively to the total bookings

· Available with 5 powertrain options: 1.5 | MPi Petrol (6MT/IVT); 1.5 | U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/6AT); New 1.5 | Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT)

Gurugram, April 10, 2024: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced that its best-selling SUV CRETA has garnered over 1 lakh bookings in just 3 months of its launch. With cutting edge technology, segment defining safety, exhilarating performance, benchmark creating comfort and convenience features, the new Hyundai CRETA has been admired by the customers and remains unchallenged in the industry.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The response to the recently launched new Hyundai CRETA has also been overwhelming with over 1 lakh bookings in a span of just 3 months since the launch in January’24. It is interesting to note that sunroof and connected car variants are contributing 71% and 52% respectively to the overall bookings, a testimony to the changing aspirations of young Indian customers. With new Hyundai CRETA, we have continued our pursuit of introducing exceptional products for the Indian market while strengthening Hyundai Motor India’s commitment towards ‘Make in India’. Brand CRETA has always created new benchmarks and now with the new Hyundai CRETA we have challenged the status quo by having a female brand ambassador for an SUV in India, a first in the industry. We sincerely thank all our customers for their love and trust in the new Hyundai CRETA and we are confident that we shall continue to establish new milestones and benchmarks in the industry.”

Based on Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, the new Hyundai CRETA presents a bold design catering to the new-age tech-savvy customers who embrace the spirit of exploring. The new Hyundai CRETA with its commanding road presence and segment leading features including advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, powerful 1.5 Litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active & passive safety features, has redefined the SUV landscape in India once again.

All-round Uncompromised Safety:

Underneath the brilliant design of the new Hyundai CRETA, are the origins of a superstructure that underpin its capabilities. To ensure occupants are cocooned in a cabin of safety, the new Hyundai CRETA features an exoskeleton that offers structural reinforcement at key joints. The strong body structure of the new Hyundai CRETA is forged with liberal amount of advanced and high strength steel offering a protective shell for all the occupants. The body structure has been further reinforced on key areas like crash members, floor, side sill and crash pad to improve structural rigidity and energy absorption. Thus ensuring high level of crashworthiness.

As a testament of Hyundai’s philosophy of standardizing safety, the new Hyundai CRETA features 36 Standard Safety Features and over 70 Advanced Safety Features, including the following key safety features:

Standard Safety Features:

▪ 6 Airbags

▪ 3 point seat belts for all seats

▪ Disc Brakes on all 4 wheels

▪ Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

▪ Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC)

▪ Emergency Stop Signal

▪ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Highline

▪ Front Seatbelt Pretensioner with Driver Anchor Pretensioner

Enhanced Features:

▪ Surround View Monitor (SVM)

▪ Electro chromic mirror (ECM) with telematics switches

▪ Electric Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

▪ Front Parking Sensor

▪ Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

The new Hyundai CRETA introduces the complete suite of Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) thus ensuring a seamless integration of active & passive safety features in India’s favorite SUV. The Hyundai SmartSense suite features 19 features including:

Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS:

▪ Forward Collison Warning & Avoidance Assist (Car/Cycle/Pedestrian/Junction Turning)

▪ Blind-Spot View Monitor

▪ Blind Spot Collison Warning & Avoidance Assist

▪ Lane Keeping Assist

▪ Lane Departure Warning

▪ Driver Attention Warning

▪ Safe Exit Warning

▪ Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

▪ Lane Following Assist

▪ High Beam Assist

▪ Leading Vehicle Departure Alert