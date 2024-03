BJD announces the list of candidates. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the names of six more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Abinash Samal from Dhenkanal and Arup Patnaik from Puri. The party has fielded Rajashree Mallick from Jagatsinghpur, Achyuta Samanta from Kandhamal, Dr. Santrupt Misra from Cuttack and Sarmistha Sethi from Jajpur.