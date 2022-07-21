Bishweswar Tudu says, Water being State subject, study on groundwater quality and making available safe water to public falls under States’ mandate.

New Delhi : Water being State subject, study on groundwater quality and making available safe water to public falls under States’ mandate. However, Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has carried out a study to map areas with Uranium contaminated ground water during 2019. As per this study, the occurrence of Uranium in ground water beyond the BIS permissible limits (0.03 mg/l) of water was observed in around 409 groundwater samples against 14,377 samples analysed by the CGWB in around 18 States.

The data generated by CGWB has been shared with respective State Governments for taking suitable remedial action. Further, Government of India in partnership with States is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal since August, 2019 to make provision of potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on regular & long-term basis to every rural household by 2024. In addition, under JJM, while allocating the funds to States/ UTs, 10% weightage is given to the population residing in habitations affected by chemical contaminants including heavy metals and while planning for potable water supply to household through tap connection, priority is to be given to quality-affected habitations.

As per Department of Atomic Energy (DoAE), hydrogeological and stable isotope tracer investigations carried out in the groundwater around the Tummalapalle uranium mining project have confirmed that there is no association between uranium mining industry and elevated uranium levels in ground water. The Uranium occurrence is natural which has been confirmed from the investigations.

As per DoAE, it has been established by the scientific investigations that no damage is caused to borewells and crops due to UCIL operations at Tummalapalle.

This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.