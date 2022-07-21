Over 34% rural households provided with tap water connections under JJM in last 35 months, says Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : Government of India, in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), since August 2019, to make provision of tap water supply to every rural household of the country, by 2024.

At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, out of 18.93 Crore rural households, 3.23 Crore (17%) households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, 6.57 Crore (34.32%) rural households have been provided with tap water connections in last 35 months. Thus, as of date, out of 19.15 Crore rural households in the country, around 9.81 Crore (51.22%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes. State/ UT wise details are at Annex-I.

As proposed by States/UTs in their Annual Action Plan for 2022-23, State/ UT wise details of rural households to be provided with tap water connections under JJM is at Annex-II.

Number of steps have been taken to plan and implement JJM in the whole country with speed, inter alia, which includes joint discussion and finalization of annual action plan (AAP) of States/ UTs, regular review of implementation, workshops/ conferences/ webinars for capacity building and knowledge sharing, field visits by multi-disciplinary team to provide technical support, etc. A detailed Operational Guideline for the implementation of JJM, Margdarshika for Gram Panchayats & VWSCs to provide safe drinking water in rural households and Guidelines on a special campaign to provide piped water supply in anganwadi centres, ashramshalas and schools have been shared with States/ UTs, to facilitate planning and implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. For online monitoring, JJM–Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) and JJM–Dashboard has been put in place. Provision has also been made for transparent online financial management through Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Annex-I

State/ UT-wise status of tap water connections in rural households

(as on 18.07.2022)

(Number in lakhs)

S. No. State/ UT Total rural HHs as on 15.08.2019 Rural HHs with tap water connection as on 15.8.2019 Total rural HHs as on date Rural HHs with tap water supply No. In % No. In% 1. A & N Islands 0.65 0.29 43.92 0.62 0.62 100.00 2. Andhra Pradesh 95.66 30.74 32.14 95.69 57.38 59.97 3. Arunachal Pradesh 2.18 0.23 10.46 2.20 1.48 67.18 4. Assam 63.35 1.11 1.76 63.35 24.44 38.58 5. Bihar 1,83.54 3.16 1.72 1,72.21 159.77 92.78 6. Chhattisgarh 45.48 3.20 7.03 50.06 12.45 24.86 7. DNH and D&D 0.6 0.00 0.00 0.85 0.85 100.00 8. Goa 2.63 1.99 75.70 2.63 2.63 100.00 9. Gujarat 93.03 65.16 70.04 91.77 88.57 96.51 10. Haryana 28.94 17.66 61.04 30.97 30.97 100.00 11. Himachal Pradesh 17.04 7.63 44.76 17.28 16.25 94.04 12. J&K 18.17 5.75 31.67 18.35 10.62 57.86 13. Jharkhand 54.09 3.45 6.38 61.22 13.16 21.49 14. Karnataka 89.61 24.51 27.35 1,01.18 52.65 52.03 15. Kerala 67.15 16.64 24.78 70.69 29.61 41.89 16. Ladakh 0.44 0.01 3.21 0.43 0.20 46.07 17. Madhya Pradesh 1,21.24 13.53 11.16 1,22.09 51.13 41.88 18. Maharashtra 1,42.36 48.44 34.03 1,44.92 102.52 70.74 19. Manipur 4.52 0.26 5.73 4.52 3.26 72.17 20. Meghalaya 5.9 0.05 0.77 5.90 2.41 40.87 21. Mizoram 1.27 0.09 7.24 1.34 0.86 63.96 22. Nagaland 3.86 0.14 3.60 3.77 1.71 45.39 23. Odisha 83.06 3.11 3.74 88.57 43.83 49.48 24. Puducherry 1.15 0.94 81.31 1.15 1.15 100.00 25. Punjab 35.07 16.79 47.86 34.40 34.31 99.75 26. Rajasthan 1,01.32 11.74 11.59 1,05.69 27.30 25.83 27. Sikkim 1.05 0.70 67.00 1.32 0.90 68.43 28. Tamil Nadu 1,26.89 21.76 17.15 1,21.41 58.90 48.51 29. Telangana 54.38 15.68 28.84 53.87 53.87 100.00 30. Tripura 8.01 0.25 3.06 7.42 3.89 52.39 31. Uttar Pradesh 2,63.39 5.16 1.96 2,64.28 39.23 14.84 32. Uttarakhand 14.62 1.30 8.91 14.94 9.56 63.99 33. West Bengal 1,63.26 2.15 1.31 1,60.02 44.38 27.73 Total 18,93.91 3,23.62 17.07 19,15.10 9,80.85 51.22

Source: JJM – IMIS NR: Not Reported HH: Household

Annex-II

State/ UT-wise details of rural households to be provided with tap water connections under JJM as per Annual Action Plan 2022-23

(No. in lakh)

S. No. State/ UT No. of rural households to be provided with tap water connections under JJM as per Annual Action Plan 2022-23 A & N Islands* – Andhra Pradesh 30.84 Arunachal Pradesh 0.77 Assam 28.16 Bihar 16.46 Chhattisgarh 23.58 DNH and D&D* – Goa* – Gujarat 5.04 Haryana* – Himachal Pradesh 1.23 J&K 7.74 Jharkhand 22.00 Karnataka 31.99 Kerala 32.96 Ladakh 0.30 Madhya Pradesh 20.00 Maharashtra 27.37 Manipur 1.55 Meghalaya 3.62 Mizoram 0.40 Nagaland 2.20 Odisha 17.73 Puducherry* – Punjab 0.13 Rajasthan 32.64 Sikkim 0.32 Tamil Nadu 28.48 Telangana* – Tripura 3.80 Uttar Pradesh 82.00 Uttarakhand 2.81 West Bengal 55.74 Total 479.86

*100% HHs provided with tap water supply in State/ UT