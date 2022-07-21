Over 34% rural households provided with tap water connections under JJM in last 35 months, says Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : Government of India, in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), since August 2019, to make provision of tap water supply to every rural household of the country, by 2024.
At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, out of 18.93 Crore rural households, 3.23 Crore (17%) households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, 6.57 Crore (34.32%) rural households have been provided with tap water connections in last 35 months. Thus, as of date, out of 19.15 Crore rural households in the country, around 9.81 Crore (51.22%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes. State/ UT wise details are at Annex-I.
As proposed by States/UTs in their Annual Action Plan for 2022-23, State/ UT wise details of rural households to be provided with tap water connections under JJM is at Annex-II.
Number of steps have been taken to plan and implement JJM in the whole country with speed, inter alia, which includes joint discussion and finalization of annual action plan (AAP) of States/ UTs, regular review of implementation, workshops/ conferences/ webinars for capacity building and knowledge sharing, field visits by multi-disciplinary team to provide technical support, etc. A detailed Operational Guideline for the implementation of JJM, Margdarshika for Gram Panchayats & VWSCs to provide safe drinking water in rural households and Guidelines on a special campaign to provide piped water supply in anganwadi centres, ashramshalas and schools have been shared with States/ UTs, to facilitate planning and implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. For online monitoring, JJM–Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) and JJM–Dashboard has been put in place. Provision has also been made for transparent online financial management through Public Financial Management System (PFMS).
This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
Annex-I
State/ UT-wise status of tap water connections in rural households
(as on 18.07.2022)
(Number in lakhs)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Total rural HHs as on 15.08.2019
|Rural HHs with tap water connection as on 15.8.2019
|Total rural HHs as on date
|Rural HHs with tap water supply
|No.
|In %
|No.
|In%
|1.
|A & N Islands
|0.65
|0.29
|43.92
|0.62
|0.62
|100.00
|2.
|Andhra Pradesh
|95.66
|30.74
|32.14
|95.69
|57.38
|59.97
|3.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2.18
|0.23
|10.46
|2.20
|1.48
|67.18
|4.
|Assam
|63.35
|1.11
|1.76
|63.35
|24.44
|38.58
|5.
|Bihar
|1,83.54
|3.16
|1.72
|1,72.21
|159.77
|92.78
|6.
|Chhattisgarh
|45.48
|3.20
|7.03
|50.06
|12.45
|24.86
|7.
|DNH and D&D
|0.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|0.85
|100.00
|8.
|Goa
|2.63
|1.99
|75.70
|2.63
|2.63
|100.00
|9.
|Gujarat
|93.03
|65.16
|70.04
|91.77
|88.57
|96.51
|10.
|Haryana
|28.94
|17.66
|61.04
|30.97
|30.97
|100.00
|11.
|Himachal Pradesh
|17.04
|7.63
|44.76
|17.28
|16.25
|94.04
|12.
|J&K
|18.17
|5.75
|31.67
|18.35
|10.62
|57.86
|13.
|Jharkhand
|54.09
|3.45
|6.38
|61.22
|13.16
|21.49
|14.
|Karnataka
|89.61
|24.51
|27.35
|1,01.18
|52.65
|52.03
|15.
|Kerala
|67.15
|16.64
|24.78
|70.69
|29.61
|41.89
|16.
|Ladakh
|0.44
|0.01
|3.21
|0.43
|0.20
|46.07
|17.
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,21.24
|13.53
|11.16
|1,22.09
|51.13
|41.88
|18.
|Maharashtra
|1,42.36
|48.44
|34.03
|1,44.92
|102.52
|70.74
|19.
|Manipur
|4.52
|0.26
|5.73
|4.52
|3.26
|72.17
|20.
|Meghalaya
|5.9
|0.05
|0.77
|5.90
|2.41
|40.87
|21.
|Mizoram
|1.27
|0.09
|7.24
|1.34
|0.86
|63.96
|22.
|Nagaland
|3.86
|0.14
|3.60
|3.77
|1.71
|45.39
|23.
|Odisha
|83.06
|3.11
|3.74
|88.57
|43.83
|49.48
|24.
|Puducherry
|1.15
|0.94
|81.31
|1.15
|1.15
|100.00
|25.
|Punjab
|35.07
|16.79
|47.86
|34.40
|34.31
|99.75
|26.
|Rajasthan
|1,01.32
|11.74
|11.59
|1,05.69
|27.30
|25.83
|27.
|Sikkim
|1.05
|0.70
|67.00
|1.32
|0.90
|68.43
|28.
|Tamil Nadu
|1,26.89
|21.76
|17.15
|1,21.41
|58.90
|48.51
|29.
|Telangana
|54.38
|15.68
|28.84
|53.87
|53.87
|100.00
|30.
|Tripura
|8.01
|0.25
|3.06
|7.42
|3.89
|52.39
|31.
|Uttar Pradesh
|2,63.39
|5.16
|1.96
|2,64.28
|39.23
|14.84
|32.
|Uttarakhand
|14.62
|1.30
|8.91
|14.94
|9.56
|63.99
|33.
|West Bengal
|1,63.26
|2.15
|1.31
|1,60.02
|44.38
|27.73
|Total
|18,93.91
|3,23.62
|17.07
|19,15.10
|9,80.85
|51.22
Source: JJM – IMIS NR: Not Reported HH: Household
Annex-II
State/ UT-wise details of rural households to be provided with tap water connections under JJM as per Annual Action Plan 2022-23
(No. in lakh)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|No. of rural households to be provided with tap water connections under JJM as per Annual Action Plan 2022-23
|
|A & N Islands*
|–
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|30.84
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0.77
|
|Assam
|28.16
|
|Bihar
|16.46
|
|Chhattisgarh
|23.58
|
|DNH and D&D*
|–
|
|Goa*
|–
|
|Gujarat
|5.04
|
|Haryana*
|–
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|1.23
|
|J&K
|7.74
|
|Jharkhand
|22.00
|
|Karnataka
|31.99
|
|Kerala
|32.96
|
|Ladakh
|0.30
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|20.00
|
|Maharashtra
|27.37
|
|Manipur
|1.55
|
|Meghalaya
|3.62
|
|Mizoram
|0.40
|
|Nagaland
|2.20
|
|Odisha
|17.73
|
|Puducherry*
|–
|
|Punjab
|0.13
|
|Rajasthan
|32.64
|
|Sikkim
|0.32
|
|Tamil Nadu
|28.48
|
|Telangana*
|–
|
|Tripura
|3.80
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|82.00
|
|Uttarakhand
|2.81
|
|West Bengal
|55.74
|Total
|479.86
*100% HHs provided with tap water supply in State/ UT