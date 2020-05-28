Biscuits, water pouches for migrant labourers travelling in special trains via Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to make proper arrangements of biscuits and water pouches for the migrant labourers of shramik special trains, having stoppage in railway stations of Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister gave instructions to District Collectors of Raipur, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Janjgir-Champa and Raigarh. Chief Minister said that because of lockdown, there is no facility of food and water available for migrant labourers at the railway stations and they are also unable to come out of train at the railway stations. In such circumstances, distribution of biscuits and water pouches etc will prove to be a big relief for the passengers.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel directed the Collectors that special shramik trains are being operated for migrant labourers in other states to help them return to their home states. Hence they should ensure availability of biscuits and water pouches in sufficient quantity for the passengers of these special trains, which have stoppage in their district; at least in one of the main stations. As soon as the train stops at the station, biscuits and water pouches should be distributed to the passengers. District Administration officials should supervise the distribution. Biscuits or other food items should be stocked up properly to avoid damage. Chief Minister has directed the Collectors to make this arrangement immediately.

