Madhya Pradesh villagers to get ownership of residential land under “Swamitva Yojana”: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Chouhan has said that till now the work of survey and records of residential lands in rural areas in the country had not been conducted. Despite the availability of large residential property in rural areas, these were of no use to the villagers in times of need. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, understood this problem of rural India and for the first time in history has introduced the “Swamitva Yojana” to give villagers the ownership of their residential land. In the first year of this scheme, 10 districts of the state have been selected. The remaining districts will be taken up next year.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that under this scheme, survey of rural population area will be conducted and rights records will be prepared. Ownership records will be provided to the rural people as proof of ownership rights on their land. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this scheme will be a boon for the villagers. It will also be possible for the villagers to get bank loans against their properties once they get ownership rights of their land. Sources of income also will increase for the Panchayats.

