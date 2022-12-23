‘Bijli Utsav’ organized by REC in Gujarat as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – to celebrate 75 years of Independence, REC Limited, a Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India organized ‘Bijli Utsav’ in Mota Fofaliya village, Taluka Sinor, Vadodara district in Gujarat. Officials from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company limited (MGVCL) and REC Regional Office Mumbai, Vadodara had graced the occasion.

The event witnessed speaker sessions by utility officials highlighting the consumer rights of electricity, benefits of electricity and the challenges faced during electrification in remote areas and how the quality of life improves with access to power. Beneficiaries from the villages were also invited on-stage to share their experience and views on how access to electricity has transformed their lives.

To engage with the villagers and children, quiz competition was also held. Nukkad Natak was also performed to impart knowledge on subjects such as consumer rights of electricity, energy conservation and the benefits of electricity. The event concluded with distribution of LED bulbs as prizes to the winners of the competitions.

About REC Limited: REC Limited is an NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India. Established in 1969, REC Limited has completed over fifty years in the area of its operations. It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities. Its business activities involve financing projects in the complete power sector value chain; for various types of projects including Generation, Transmission, Distribution and Renewable Energy. REC’s funding illuminates every fourth bulb in India.