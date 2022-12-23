IEW will be ideal platform for various stakeholders to deliberate and take decisive steps to navigate ever-evolving energy scenario: Petroleum Minister Hardeep S. Puri

“Today’s event is an example of the synergetic relation between humans and their environment where renewable energy generated through a simple activity like ‘dance’ will be used to charge electric vehicles. The key idea behind this unique event is to build engagement around sustainability by leveraging dance and music.”, said Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep S. Puri. The Minister was speaking at ‘Dance to Decarbonise’, the first public awareness event organised by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in the run-up to India Energy Week 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Bangalore from 6th to 8th February 2023. During the event, renewable energy generated through dance was used to charge electric vehicles.

Addressing the gathering at one of a kind musical event, the Minister said that this initiative underscores the importance of LIFE – which calls for living a lifestyle which is in harmony with the environment and doesn’t harm it. The clarion call for a lifestyle for environment was given by our Prime Minister during CoP26 and has resonated strongly with the many stakeholders.

Highlighting the significance of India Energy Week in today’s transforming energy landscape, where countries and companies alike are constantly facing new challenges and meeting new opportunities, Shri Hardeep S. Puri said that IEW is going to be an ideal platform for policymakers, business leaders, researchers, and entrepreneurs to contemplate, deliberate and take decisive steps to navigate this ever-evolving energy scenario.

Elaborating on India’s journey of energy transition to achieve its ‘Net Zero Target’, the Minister said that India is undertaking an ambitious journey of energy transition to achieve its ‘Net Zero Target’ by 2070. However, for the transition to be enduring and stable it is imperative that the accessibility and affordability aspects of energy remain intact.

He said that in coming decades India’s energy base load will be met by hydrocarbons. In this context, Government has undertaken landmark reforms in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of Hydrocarbon industry in India, he said.

The event ‘Dance to Decarbonise’, witnessed attendance by dignitaries from the industry including cabinet ministers, Member of Parliament, officials from MOP&NG, Ambassadors/Diplomats of foreign countries, CEO’s/Senior executives of select industries, EV manufacturers through SIAM, Leading Airlines Officials, Oil PSU associates in Defence, Border Road organisations, PSU associates in Railways, PSU sports persons and Senior officials from Oil PSUs.

India is projected to witness the largest increase in energy demand by any country over the next two decades as the economy continues to grow and create opportunities for its people, as well as for the global value chain. Achieving India’s target of net-zero emissions by 2070 needs to be weighed against the country’s growing economy, rising energy requirements, and the implementation of responsible energy sources over transformational energy systems for the future.

The inaugural event – India Energy Week comes at a critical time, with the challenges such as energy security and environmental sustainability impacting long-term energy transition and paths towards decarbonisation. As a rapidly developing country, and soon to be the world’s most populous nation, India’s energy transition will play a pivotal role in global energy markets.

As India’s largest and all-encompassing energy event, India Energy Week brings international energy stakeholders from 100+ countries across the full value chain to Bengaluru. Over 1,000+ exhibiting companies, NOCs, IOCs, NECs, and IECs and 10 global country pavilions will drive India’s energy transition conversation forward, and will connect the energy community together to discuss trends, address challenges and collaborate, for upcoming opportunities. More than 30,000 energy professional, 650 exhibiting companies, 8,000 conference delegates and 500 international speakers will attend India Energy Week, which will cover 80 conference sessions.

