Biennial Elections to the Council of States to fill the seats of members retiring between 21.06.2022 to 01.08.2022-reg.

New Delhi :The term of office of 57members of the Council of States elected from following 15 States is due to expireon their retirement on the dates during the period from June-August, 2022,as detailed below:
S.No
Name of State
Name of Member
Date of Retirement
Andhra Pradesh
1
Prabhu Suresh Prabhakar
21.06.2022
2
T.G. Venkatesh
3
Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary
4
Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy
Telangana
1
Lakshmikanta Rao Voditela
2
Srinivas Dharmapuri
Chhattisgarh
1
Chhaya Bai Verma
29.06.2022
2
RamvicharNetam
Madhya Pradesh
1
VivekkrishnaTankha
2
Mobashar Jawed Akbar
3
SampatiyaUikey
Tamil Nadu
1
T.K.S. Elangovan
2
A. Navaneethakrishnan
3
R.S. Bharathi
4
S.R. Balasubramoniyan
5
A. Vijayakumar
6
K.R.N. Rajeshkumar
Karnataka
1
K.C. Ramamurthy
30.06.2022
2
Jairam Ramesh
3
Oscar Fernandes (Vacant w.e.f 13.09.2021)
4
Nirmala Sitharaman
Odisha
1
Nekkanti Bhaskar Rao
01.07.2022
2
Prasanna Acharya
3
Sasmit Patra
Maharashtra
1
Goyal, Piyush Vedprakash
04.07.2022
2
P. Chidambaram
3
Patel, Praful Manoharbhai
4
Mahatme, Vikas Haribhau
5
Raut, Sanjay Rajaram
6
Sahasrabuddhe, Vinay Prabhakar
Punjab
1
Ambika Soni
04.07.2022
2
Balwinder Singh
Rajasthan
1
Omprakash Mathur
2
AlphonsKannanthanam
3
Ramkumar Verma
4
Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur
Uttar Pradesh
1
Revati Raman Singh Urf Mani
2
Sukhram Singh
3
Syed Zafar Islam
4
Vishambhar Prasad Nishad
5
Kapil Sibbal
6
Ashok Siddharth
7
Jay Prakash
8
Shiv Pratap
9
Satish Chandra Misra
10
Sanjay Seth
11
Surendra Singh Nagar
Uttarakhand
1
Pradeep Tamta
Bihar
1
Gopal Narayan Singh
07.07.2022
2
Satish Chandra Dubey
3
Misha Bharti
4
Ramchandra Prasad Singh
5
Sharad Yadav (Vacant w.e.f04.12.2017)
Jharkhand
1
Mahesh Poddar
2
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Haryana
1
Dushyant Gautam
01.08.2022
2
Subash Chandra
2. Now, the Commission has decidedto conduct biennial elections to the Council of States from above mentioned States in accordance with the following programme:
Sl. No.
Events
Dates
Issue of Notifications
24th May, 2022 (Tuesday)
Last date of making nominations
31st May, 2022 (Tuesday)
Scrutiny of nominations
01st June, 2022 (Wednesday)
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
03rd June, 2022 (Friday)
Date of Poll
10th June, 2022 (Friday)
Hours of Poll
09:00 am- 04:00 pm
Counting of Votes
10th June, 2022 (Friday) at 05:00 pm
Date before which election shall be completed
13th June, 2022 (Monday)
4. The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the above said elections.
5. Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election.
6. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 02.05.2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14151-schedule-for-bye-election-in-3-assembly-constituencies-of-odisha-kerala-and-uttarakhand%E2%80%93-reg/to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.
7. The Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conduct of the elections.