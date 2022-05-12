Biennial Elections to the Council of States to fill the seats of members retiring between 21.06.2022 to 01.08.2022-reg.

New Delhi :The term of office of 57members of the Council of States elected from following 15 States is due to expireon their retirement on the dates during the period from June-August, 2022,as detailed below:

S.No

Name of State

Name of Member

Date of Retirement

Andhra Pradesh

1

Prabhu Suresh Prabhakar

21.06.2022

2

T.G. Venkatesh

3

Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary

4

Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy

Telangana

1

Lakshmikanta Rao Voditela

2

Srinivas Dharmapuri

Chhattisgarh

1

Chhaya Bai Verma

29.06.2022

2

RamvicharNetam

Madhya Pradesh

1

VivekkrishnaTankha

2

Mobashar Jawed Akbar

3

SampatiyaUikey

Tamil Nadu

1

T.K.S. Elangovan

2

A. Navaneethakrishnan

3

R.S. Bharathi

4

S.R. Balasubramoniyan

5

A. Vijayakumar

6

K.R.N. Rajeshkumar

Karnataka

1

K.C. Ramamurthy

30.06.2022

2

Jairam Ramesh

3

Oscar Fernandes (Vacant w.e.f 13.09.2021)

4

Nirmala Sitharaman

Odisha

1

Nekkanti Bhaskar Rao

01.07.2022

2

Prasanna Acharya

3

Sasmit Patra

Maharashtra

1

Goyal, Piyush Vedprakash

04.07.2022

2

P. Chidambaram

3

Patel, Praful Manoharbhai

4

Mahatme, Vikas Haribhau

5

Raut, Sanjay Rajaram

6

Sahasrabuddhe, Vinay Prabhakar

Punjab

1

Ambika Soni

04.07.2022

2

Balwinder Singh

Rajasthan

1

Omprakash Mathur

2

AlphonsKannanthanam

3

Ramkumar Verma

4

Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur

Uttar Pradesh

1

Revati Raman Singh Urf Mani

2

Sukhram Singh

3

Syed Zafar Islam

4

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad

5

Kapil Sibbal

6

Ashok Siddharth

7

Jay Prakash

8

Shiv Pratap

9

Satish Chandra Misra

10

Sanjay Seth

11

Surendra Singh Nagar

Uttarakhand

1

Pradeep Tamta

Bihar

1

Gopal Narayan Singh

07.07.2022

2

Satish Chandra Dubey

3

Misha Bharti

4

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

5

Sharad Yadav (Vacant w.e.f04.12.2017)

Jharkhand

1

Mahesh Poddar

2

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Haryana

1

Dushyant Gautam

01.08.2022

2

Subash Chandra

2. Now, the Commission has decidedto conduct biennial elections to the Council of States from above mentioned States in accordance with the following programme:

Sl. No.

Events

Dates

Issue of Notifications

24th May, 2022 (Tuesday)

Last date of making nominations

31st May, 2022 (Tuesday)

Scrutiny of nominations

01st June, 2022 (Wednesday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures

03rd June, 2022 (Friday)

Date of Poll

10th June, 2022 (Friday)

Hours of Poll

09:00 am- 04:00 pm

Counting of Votes

10th June, 2022 (Friday) at 05:00 pm

Date before which election shall be completed

13th June, 2022 (Monday)

4. The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the above said elections.

5. Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election.

6. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 02.05.2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14151-schedule-for-bye-election-in-3-assembly-constituencies-of-odisha-kerala-and-uttarakhand%E2%80%93-reg/to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.

7. The Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conduct of the elections.