Nitin Gadkari says committed to construct 18000 km of National Highways in 2022-23 at record speed of 50km per day

New Delhi :Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said ambitious targets to fulfil the ambitions of New India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi we are committed to expanding the National Highways(NHs) network across the country with the aim of constructing 18,000 km of NHs in 2022-23 at a record speed of 50km per day.

In a tweet he said overall target is to develop 2 lakh Kms of National Highway Network by 2025. The Minister emphasized constructing World Class Road Infrastructure in time Bound & target Oriented Way is essential as Road Infrastucture is the ‘Atma’ of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

