Biennial election of the Bahrain Odia Samaj’s office bearers held

Bhubaneswar: The biennial election of the Bahrain Odia Samaj’s office bearers was held on 12th June 2020. Adhering to the guidelines issued, the members got connected virtually through an application to exercise their franchise. They elected Mr. Tapan Mishra as President, Mrs. Susmita Rout as General Secretary, Mr. Bidush Kumar Nanda as Vice-President, Mr. Jaydeep Jena as Joint General Secretary and Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda as Treasurer. The members actively participated and cooperated in the election procedure held online.

“We have great challenges and great opportunities, and with your help we will meet them and make the coming year a memorable one” said the elected members as they expressed their gratitude towards the Samaj.

